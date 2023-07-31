Pickup truck, trailers, riding lawnmowers stolen from storage facility in New Braunfels

New Braunfels Police Department seek information on two suspects wanted in burglaries.

NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects wanted in two burglaries.

The burglaries happened in July at the Memorial Self Storage in the 1800 block of South Walnut Avenue.

Police said the two suspects stole a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, four trailers, four riding lawnmowers, and a generator.

Officials shared photos of the two caught on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department or the Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offered a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and or grand jury indictment.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at (830) 620-8477 or online.