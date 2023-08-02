Man sentenced for fatally shooting another man mid-argument at illegal game room, DA says

Gavino Vera, 55, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for murder.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man plead guilty to a 2019 murder in which he fatally shot another man during an argument at an illegal game room, according to the Bexar County District Attorney.

Gavino Vara, 55, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in the 187th District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in the early morning of July 22, 2019, Vera got into an argument with another person that turned physical.

During the altercation, Daniel Taush told everyone in the room to calm down, or he would grab his gun from his truck.

Vera took offense, then shot Taush, and threatened others, stating that if “they talked, they would be next.”

The victim was loaded onto his truck and later found abandoned, with the body still in the truck’s bed.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales issued a statement on the sentencing.

“Daniel Tausch did not deserve to be die in such a cold-blooded and cruel way,” said Gonzales, “Gavino Vara now loses his freedom – and justice gives him years to contemplate his mistake.”