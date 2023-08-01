Man sentenced for killing 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in February 2021

Miguel Barbosa, 41, was sentenced to seven years in prison for failure to stop and render aid resulting in death in a plea deal in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in February 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to prison for killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in February 2021.

On Tuesday, Judge Ron Rangel sentenced Miguel Barbosa, 41, to seven years in prison for failure to stop and render aid resulting in death in a plea deal. The state had pushed for 10 years — the max.

Police said Barbosa hit Marissa Duran with his Honda Pilot on Feb. 18, 2021, in the 6700 block of Medina Base Road, not far from Moon Valley on the West Side.

“At least he’s going to go to prison,” said Marissa’s grandfather John Duran. “It’ll never bring her back.”

Duran said the 15-year-old always had a smile on her face.

Marissa Duran (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Duran was walking across Medina Base Road when she was struck. A witness pulled over and tried to help, but emergency crews eventually pronounced Duran dead at the scene.

Police said Barbosa fled the scene south on Moon Valley.

During the sentencing, Barbosa broke down in tears as he apologized.

The vehicle was later found parked in a driveway about a half-mile from the scene.

