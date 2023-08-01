Warrant: Explicit photos, videos of child on cellphone lead to arrest of Hondo man

HONDO, Texas – A Hondo man was taken into custody late last month on a felony possession of child pornography charge after a search warrant executed on a cellphone revealed explicit photos and videos of a child, arrest paperwork states.

Christopher Rodriguez, 25, was taken into custody July 19 by Medina County sheriff’s deputies.

A spokeswoman for the city of Hondo confirmed at the time of his arrest, Rodriguez worked for the city’s Waste Water Division.

The spokeswoman said late last month she was unaware of Rodriguez’s employment status following his arrest, and referred additional inquiries to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant released Tuesday by Medina County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 shows that investigators seized Rodriguez’s cellphone and uncovered explicit photos and videos “depicting a nude child under the age of 18.”

Rodriguez intentionally and knowingly possessed the visual material, the warrant states.

