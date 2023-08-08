Man, woman arrested for murder after deadly shooting in Bandera County

LAKEHILLS, Texas – A man and woman have been arrested on murder charges after a man was shot dead in Bandera County on July 30.

Linda Hernandez was arrested July 31 on murder and tampering with evidence charges and Eddie Montesdeoca was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bandera County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Oak Cliff in Lakehills where they found a victim, identified as Randy Knox, who had been shot in the back and the left armpit.

BCSO deputies who responded to the scene located surveillance video that allegedly shows Knox and Montesdeoca arguing before Montesdeoca pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Knox, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

Deputies said Montesdeoca is then seen on video pistol whipping Knox.

The victim ran away from the fight and Montesdeoca shot him several times before Knox fell to the ground, the affidavit states.

The video then shows Hernandez running up to the victim, swinging a pipe and hitting Knox, according to deputies.

Montesdeoca and Hernandez fled the scene and were arrested a short time later.

Both suspects were taken to Bandera County Jail following their arrests.