BCSO corporal accused of murder in California arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested in San Antonio for murder while on vacation in California, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

According to Salazar, Giovanni Ceja, 31, borrowed a vehicle from a relative on the night of Aug. 6 and struck and killed a man on the side of Interstate 215 in Riverside County.

Ceja fled from the scene. However, the sheriff said pieces of the vehicle were left behind.

Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 14, Ceja returned to San Antonio and resumed his duties with the department.

On Monday, BCSO received a call from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office stating they had an active murder warrant for Ceja.

After he was arrested without incident, Ceja was booked and is awaiting his extradition back to California to face charges.

When asked why Ceja did not disclose what happened, Salazar directly expressed his frustration.

“Quite frankly, I’m furious,” he said.

Ceja is charged with driving under the influence, murder, and hit-and-run causing death.

Ceja was a 5-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He was hired on Jan. 6, 2018. He resigned from his position at BCSO.