Burglary suspect jailed, 1,100 pieces of jewelry recovered, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A high-end burglar is in jail, and at least 1,100 pieces of jewelry, some of which are worth $1 million alone, have been recovered, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said three search warrants served on Friday morning led to the expensive jewelry, with about 30 to 40 watches worth $500,000 apiece.

Deputies arrested Julian Puente, 37, who faces a third-degree felony charge of theft-$30,000 to $150,000 and may face more.

Julian Puente, 37 (KSAT)

Investigators said they know of a second suspect, but that person hasn’t been charged.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects said two were contractors who targeted dozens of people and used their job as a front to look around neighborhoods.

If you think you’ve been a victim, call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org and use the subject “residential burglaries.”