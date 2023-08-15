Fox Tech students get hands-on experience to prepare them for jobs in medical field

SAN ANTONIO – About 20 seniors at Fox Tech High School are one step closer to becoming professionals in the medical field.

Students in the Healthcare Pathways in Technology Early College High School, known as H-Tech, get hands-on learning experience to prepare them for a job in the medical world.

San Antonio ISD students work with medical equipment and in exam rooms.

“Students are able to read X-rays and navigate their way around a patient room in a hospital or medical center,” said Jennifer Benavides, principal at Fox Tech High School.

The program started in 2020 and focuses on preparing students with the skills and credentials for high-demand careers in health care.

Students in the program split their time between Fox Tech and San Antonio College.

At the end of this school year, Veronica Diaz and her classmates could earn a high school diploma, an Associate of Science Degree and certifications.

“I want to make sure I make a difference in the world and care for people,” Diaz said.

These students have big dreams and are excited for this next chapter.

“Get my BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing). Get some experience in the industry, work for about two years to five years, and go to an agency and then be a travel nurse,” Diaz said, referring to her goals for the future.