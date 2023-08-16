Speeding in a school zone? Slow down or you’ll be paying the price, SAPD says

It's that time of year again when the streets are packed with drivers trying ot pick up or drop off students. San Antonio police are reminding us that if you don't keep your eyes on the road, it could cost some money or even someone's life.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again — the streets are packed with drivers trying to pick up or drop off students.

While it can be frustrating, San Antonio police are warning people that not paying attention in a school zone can cost a driver financially or could cost someone’s life.

Captain Michael Starnes handles traffic for the San Antonio Police Department. He is reminding people in a rush that speeding in a school zone can put you behind schedule.

The fines start at $200 and go up every 10 miles per hour over.

“Your ticket is going to slow you down a whole lot more than you would have been if you just stayed at the speed limit,” Starnes said.

The highest fines happen if you drive past a school bus while it’s unloading students — that’s a $700 fine.

“When the stop sign comes out, it will also have flashing red lights on the bus. So there are multiple visual indicators to drivers of what’s going on,” Starnes said.

Starnes said motorcycle officers are deployed during the school year —catching school zone traffic violations.

“Every morning, every afternoon, our motors are all deployed to school zones. That is their focus,” Starnes said.

Joel Zulica, a school safety officer, suggests parents coordinate and carpool multiple children to reduce congestion. He suggests parents walk with their kids or have their kids walk in groups.

“A child being hurt, injured by a motorist that’s speeding or not paying attention. Those are all things that can be avoided. And we all need to do our part,” Zulica said.