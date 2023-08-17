San Antonio resident wins $2 million Powerball jackpot with quick-pick ticket purchased at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – A lucky lottery player in San Antonio hit it big on a recent Powerball drawing but fell short of the grand prize by just one number.

Texas lottery officials said a San Antonio resident purchased a winning ticket worth $2 million from the H-E-B located at 8219 Marbach Road for the Aug. 12 drawing.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched their quick-pick ticket with all five white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number.

According to the Texas Lottery, it’s the only ticket that matched all five white ball numbers for the drawing.

The top prize for matching all five white ball numbers is typically $1 million but the winner chose the Power Play option for $1 more and ended up with a $2 million winning ticket.

Power Play tickets allow non-grand prize winning tickets to be multiplied by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

A Power Play Match prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected and all other non-grand prizes are multiplied by the Power Play number selected. The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less, according to the lottery commission.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

The current Powerball jackpot is $264 million.