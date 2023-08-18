Teen shot twice in chest in convenience store parking lot, Converse police say

CONVERSE, Texas – An 18-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in the chest in a convenience store parking lot, according to Converse police.

Police were called to the 8000 block of Kitty Hawk Road for a shooting on Thursday evening. They arrived to find the man had been shot in his vehicle.

Converse PD said several people approached the man in the car while on foot. One of them shot into the vehicle three to four times, striking the victim at least twice.

After the shooting, the people who approached the man fled on foot.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition, with two gunshot wounds to the chest. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the relationship of the victim and the shooter.

Police said they have a description of two of the people and will review surveillance video to find the shooter. Witnesses were also at the scene.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.