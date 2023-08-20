What’s bussin at Buc-ee’s? FinanceBuzz will pay taste tester $1K to try road trip snacks

If you are an avid Buc-ee’s fan and want to get paid to taste test some of its best snacks, look no further. This side hustle is for you.

FinanceBuzz is looking for a hungry traveler, or “Buc-ee’s Bud-ee” to review 25 of the popular convenience store’s most popular items, including beaver nuggets, brisket sandwiches and jerky.

“What’s bussin’ at Buc-ee’s? What’s worth a pit-stop, and what should our readers turn down? We need your help to find out,” FInanceBuzz said in a statement. “As a good road trip companion, we’ll use our expert’s official market research to steer FinanceBuzz readers in the right direction on their next journey.”

If you’re chosen to be the “Buc-ee’s Bud-ee,” you’ll also be paid $1,000 and $250 to cover the cost of the snacks, gas, and merchandise.

There are a few requirements though.

For starters, you’ll need to live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location and be open to taste-testing any snack they offer, according to FinanceBuzz.

“We won’t make you eat anything gross,” the company said.

Shared below is a list of some of the items you’ll be asked to review:

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Sweet and savory kolaches

Hippo tacos

Barbecue sandwiches

Buc-ee’s Lemon Crisps

Homemade fudge

Buc-ee’s Gummi Bears

Banana pudding

Biscuits and gravy

For your review, you’ll also be asked to document it by writing product reviews and taking photographs. Then, based on your findings, FinanceBuzz will compile that information and write an article.

If you’re still interested, you’ll need to apply before the deadline -- 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.

FinanceBuzz will announce the chosen candidate by Sept. 18 over email. The Buc-ee’s Bud-ee will then have two weeks to complete their taste test duties.

You can learn more about the opportunity or apply here.