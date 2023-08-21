Federal investigation says SA wire company could have prevented fatal employee injury

SAN ANTONIO – An OSHA investigation revealed that a San Antonio wire company could have prevented the death of one of its employees, according to a press release.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation into WMC San Antonio LLC began in February 2023 after a deceased worker fell off a forklift while moving bundles of flat-bed trailers.

During the investigation, OSHA learned that the company allowed its employees to ride atop an unsecured, site-made forklift attachment to move wire mesh bundles at the plant.

OSHA issued WMC a willful citation for failing to provide fall protection for employees working at heights up to 13 feet.

The company also received a second citation for exposing workers to fall and struck-by hazards by allowing them to ride on improper and unsecured forklift attachments.

OSHA proposed $299,339 in penalties for its violations. They have 15 business days from receipt of the citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.

“WMC San Antonio ignored the well-documented dangers of using unauthorized forklift attachments and an employee’s family, friends and co-workers are left to grieve their loss,” said OSHA Area Director Alex Porter in San Antonio, Texas. “This company publicly claims that employee safety and well-being is a priority but then unnecessarily exposed workers to serious dangers. In this case, actions would have meant much more than words.”

