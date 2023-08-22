Busting Maui myths: KSAT gets direct insight from philanthropist leading local recovery efforts

A respected businessman was in Maui during the fires and mobilized a team, creating a convoy of supplies and resources as federal agencies worked to get to the island. He told KSAT what myths he's busting about recovery efforts.

MAUI, Hawaii – Maui’s people have said the word “horrific” doesn’t begin to describe what the ferocious wildfires have left behind.

“I can only compare it to a war-torn, war-ravaged city,” said respected Maui businessman and philanthropist Garrett Marrero.

Marrero has lived in Maui part-time for 20 years. He was there when the fires began to tear through the island.

“There were so many fires at once. We live on the south side of Maui. We saw this glow over the mountain, over the rooftops, so we took off for the brewery right away,” he said.

Marrero founded Maui Brewing Company and owns several restaurants. He said everyone in his large business and friend circles survived.

“We didn’t fully account for our team until three days ago. One hundred thirty-six homes lost. All teammates accounted for, but there are some we know did lose family members,” he said.

Marrero’s businesses were spared, so his team immediately cleared them out for those in need.

“Any food and water, anything you can imagine someone needing. Grab your camping tent because you know you’re going to give it to somebody. We got generators, fuel, ice,” he said.

His restaurants became community kitchens.

“We were personally handing cases of steaks and burgers to the public in West Maui so they could barbeque because there was no electricity,” Marrero said.

The group’s efforts became a full-blown supply chain operation with a daily convoy to west Maui.

“We were the national guard for the first three days. I was also at the same time coordinating with people to get the FAA to allow us to land into Kapalua because Kapalua is a restricted airport for commercial only. We received general clearance that day. Throughout Hawaii, all the private pilots were loading planes and helicopters and flying supplies immediately,” he said.

Marrero said he’s also using social media to dismantle misinformation, including rumors that supplies aren’t getting through.

“By Friday or Saturday, we started to get -- ‘Hey, we need to slow down. We have too many supplies.’ Because they needed to organize and inventory. I’ve had so many diapers shipped to my house, you’d think I have two sets of quintuplets,” he said.

Astounded by the generosity, he said the best way to help now is to donate money to the vetted local organizations on the ground.

The biggest piece of misinformation he’s heard about tourism is that Maui is closed, and no one can fly in.

“The ports are open. Airports are open. Maui is open. South Maui, Central Maui -- all the displaced residents, they want to be working. They want to support their families, and we are highly dependent on tourism,” Marrero said.

Maui’s mayor posted the same message on social media, saying, “South Mouti is open. Kihei, Wailea is open. Maui is not closed.”

Businesses on Maui are using their social media to tell customers to keep their reservations for 2023, even in September.

Late last week, South Maui resorts and condos reported only 12% to 20% occupancy.

Marrero said people across the island are already being laid off.

“If we don’t promote responsible tourism here, we will be creating our own economic disaster unparalleled in the history of Hawaii, including the pandemic,” he said.

He calls it voluntourism.

“Don’t go to West Maui and take a selfie in front of someone’s burned house. Stay in South Maui or Central Maui. Consider serving the community in some fashion through a charitable effort,” he said. “Whether that’s writing a check, or working beside someone at the humane society, or hopefully soon swinging hammers with Habitat of Humanity.”

Marrero hopes Maui’s supporters will keep politics out of it.

“This a people issue. This is not a political issue. This is an incomprehensible tragedy,” he said.

Marrero wants the world to know who the people of Maui really are.

“Who you are as a person, not what you do for work, is how you’re judged. How you treat others, how you treat the land. Here no one cares if you’re a doctor or a janitor. They’ll still help you carry a cooler across the beach,” he said.

Marrero will be in San Antonio in a few weeks to support H-E-B’s annual fundraiser for charities benefitting children. He has a close connection to H-E-B.

“We have a lot of connections to San Antonio,” he said.

After that, he will set up some fundraisers for Maui alongside the founder of the local Freetail Brewery.

KSAT will let you know when we get more details about those fundraiser times and locations.

Here is a list of a list of vetted local organizations on the ground in Maui accepting monetary donations:

