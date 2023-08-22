‘It’s just ashes’: San Antonio restaurant manager worked 25 years at Lahaina Grill in Maui

A local restaurant manager worked at Lahaina Grill in Maui for 25 years. It burned to the ground. Her deep connection is helping shine light on what the people of Maui actually need right now.

SAN ANTONIO – Mary Swiger is a proud San Antonian, but her heart is always in Maui.

Swiger has been a manager at the well-known Bliss restaurant in San Antonio for five years.

Before that, she worked at the Lahaina Grill in Maui for 25 years. That’s where she originally met the owners of Bliss.

“It’s a special place that you walk in and you just feel a connection to right away. You become family. Once you walk through the door. It’s like Bliss. We have that feeling here,” Swiger said.

Now, that home away from home is gone.

When Swiger saw the pictures of the damage, she couldn’t recognize the beloved town of Lahaina.

“When I found one that I could orient to, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Lahaina Grill.’ And the only thing that was left standing were brackets. It’s just ashes,” she said, filled with emotion.

The entire staff evacuated in time and survived, but at least 40 of them lost their homes.

“Most beautiful restaurant and it’s just gone. And all of those people who had jobs have no job,” Swiger said.

She’s amazed to see donations pour in, knowing the recovery will take years.

What Swiger is concerned about are the people on social media telling others not to visit Maui.

“It’s heartfelt that they want to let Maui grieve, but 80% of the income on Maui is from tourism. Tourism has to come back to Maui,” Swiger said.

Although areas directly affected by the fires are closed, hotels on other parts of the island are open and hoping for business.

Some hotels are being used as shelter for victims, but many are open and only at 12% to 20% capacity, hoping visitors will come.

“Go there, do your Christmas shopping early. Go to all the stores. I have a friend who has a cookie shop. Even though her shop is still viable, she doesn’t have anybody to sell it to,” Swiger said.

She said there’s a respectful way to visit the island.

“I don’t think it’s disrespectful to go to Maui and enjoy yourself. Those people need to see happiness again. They’ve had a lot of heartache,” Swiger said.

Swiger said once you go, you become a part of the Maui Ohana, their family, forever.

Here is a list of a list of vetted local organizations on the ground in Maui accepting monetary donations:

Also on KSAT.com: