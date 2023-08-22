San Antonio nonprofits participate in go kart racing for a good cause

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio nonprofit leaders put the pedal to the medal to raise awareness for their organizations on Tuesday morning.

A friendly go kart race took place at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, located in the 5500 block of North Loop 1604 West, on the city’s Northwest Side.

The event was all about racing for a good cause. The unique competition brought together Big Brothers Big Sisters, Good Samaritan Community Services, Girls Inc. of San Antonio and Boy With a Ball San Antonio.

“We’re going to race fast. We are going to race bold and we are going to win for all the girls in San Antonio,” Lea Rosenauer, president and CEO of Girls Inc of San Antonio said. “It’s all about bringing awareness about the great four nonprofits in the youth development space.”

Participants competed for a free private movie screening at Santikos Entertainment for their organization, while raising awareness for their cause.

Rosenauer said they serve about 4,000 girls a year.

“Sometimes with a one-day workshop. Sometimes with monthly programming,” Rosenauer said.

Good Samaritan Community Services serves youth and families.

“We work with infants through an early childcare program. We work with adults senior services center. Parents education training and youth and teens to get them on the right track to college and career readiness,” Simon Salas, CEO of Good Samaritan Community Services said.

The winner of the race was the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

The event was hosted by Santikos Entertainment, Andretti’s Karting & Indoor Games, as well as the San Antonio Area Foundation.