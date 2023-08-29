Ozone Action Day alert issued for Thursday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday, Aug. 31 has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

On Ozone Action Days, Metro Health has these tips for reducing pollution:

Refueling cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants. Go inside instead.

Turning a vehicle off instead of idling.

Setting thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Carpooling or using public transportation.

Combining errands to reduce trips.

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

