Metro Health celebrates Kids Eat Right month with healthy recipes, food demos, events

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metro Health is focused on building healthier communities and celebrating Kids Eat Right Month with nutritional education.

“Kids Eat Right Month was established in 2014 and it’s to promote healthy eating for our families and the community. How they can make healthier lifestyle changes and stay physically active as well,” said Mayra Porras, a dietician with Metro Health’s WIC Program.

Porras is part of Metro Health’s WIC program and says they have been sharing healthy recipes with the community.

“Half your plate should be fruits and vegetables. The other should be grains and protein, and half your grains should be whole grains. And your dairy products,” Porras said.

WIC provides free nutrition, education and counseling year round. Porras said the key is to make the cooking experience fun for the kids.

“It’s very important to get the kids involved in the food preparation because they’ll be more inclined to try the foods that they prepared,” Porras said.

To continue the celebration, on Wednesday Metro Health is having a family event at Papouli’s Greek Grill from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be free educational resources, promo items and more for the community.

To learn more, click here.