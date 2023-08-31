100º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man stabbed during altercation at West Side park

Suspect was not located

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, West Side, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed in the back during a verbal altercation over a cell phone, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hidalgo Street, not far from South Laredo and South Zarzamora streets.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man with a stab wound.

He said he was at a nearby park when the verbal altercation escalated. He was stabbed by a 46-year-old man as he tried to leave the altercation, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and was not located.

The stabbing victim was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Five people were initially detained for questioning in the attack, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter