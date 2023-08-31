Man stabbed during altercation at West Side park

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed in the back during a verbal altercation over a cell phone, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hidalgo Street, not far from South Laredo and South Zarzamora streets.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man with a stab wound.

He said he was at a nearby park when the verbal altercation escalated. He was stabbed by a 46-year-old man as he tried to leave the altercation, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and was not located.

The stabbing victim was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Five people were initially detained for questioning in the attack, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

