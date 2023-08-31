Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle while walking on West Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A woman walking on a West Side street was fatally hit by a vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Culebra Road near Hortencia Street.

An officer at the scene said a man, 28, was driving home from work and hit a woman who was not in a designated crosswalk.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

The driver stopped at the scene and called 911. Police said he is not expected to face any charges, as it appears to be an accident.

The incident is under investigation.

