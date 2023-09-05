Chupacabra or The Coyote? Manu Ginobili posts video of hairless creature in his neighborhood

This tweet from Manu Ginobili is getting lots of attention.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs and the Chupacabra — two icons in San Antonio culture, which have yet to cross paths, until now.

One of those legends may have spotted the other one over the weekend.

Retired Spurs great Manu Ginobili posted a picture and video of a hairless creature that he spotted in his neighborhood.

He called it a “Weird looking one for sure” and speculated that it was a hairless coyote.

🇺🇲Saw this yesterday in my neighborhood. Hairless coyote? Weird looking one for sure.

🇦🇷Ayer me crucé a esto en el barrio. Coyote pelado? Fierito pobre. pic.twitter.com/wiOPBY1VGV — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 4, 2023

Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Ginobili was spot on.

“The animal in the video is a coyote with mange,” Lerrin Johnson, a wildlife public information officer with TPWD told KSAT.

Lisa Norwood, public relations manager with the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, said there are several other animals that can look similar to the creature Ginobili saw.

“There are a number of animals that can get the (mange) skin condition,” Norwood said. “There are also a number of hairless dog breeds, such as the Xoloitzcuintli or Mexican Hairless and the Peruvian Inca Orchid. I actually have had a couple of Mexican Hairless dogs, and they look very similar; also come in several sizes, including a standard that is similar.”

As you can imagine, Ginobili’s social media post led to some funny responses — with many calling it the mythical Chupacabra, some referencing the Spurs mascot — The Coyote, and others recalling the 2009 incident when Ginobili swatted a bat out of mid-air during a game.

