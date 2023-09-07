Organization helping people with special needs endures setback after catalytic converters stolen from several vehicles

A nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is enduring a major setback after being targeted by thieves who stole catalytic converters off some of their vehicles.

SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is enduring a major setback after being targeted by thieves who stole catalytic converters off some of their vehicles.

The Arc of San Antonio had catalytic converters on three buses and a van stolen at the end of August.

“There were tears that day in the building. They were disappointed. People forget that these situations impact real people who have real feelings,” said Dona Kotzur, president of Arc of San Antonio.

Kotzur said what made matters worse is that they’ve found themselves in this situation in 2020 and 2021.

“They came underneath the fence from the property next door, and that’s how they got in this time,” said Kotzur.

The most recent theft is forcing the organization to cancel at least 40 off-campus outings. Their clients will be missing out on bowling, trips to the movies and volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank.

“My heart aches because the people who come here look forward to going out into the community,” said Kotzur.

The organization currently has two working vehicles. Due to cancellations, they’re using those to transport clients to an Arc center with a pool. They hope to have all vehicles up and running in four to six weeks.

“Our participants appreciate schedules, and not knowing what’s happening that is very disruptive to them,” said Kotzur.

For those responsible, the organization has this message.

“You’re impacting some wonderful people who are doing some wonderful things with our wonderful community partners and our community in general,” said Kotzur.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism