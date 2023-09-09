Local non-profit hosting Grandfamily Picnic to help grandparents provide for grandchildren

The non-profit will host its third annual Grandfamily Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 9 at Rosedale Park.

Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is a local non-profit with the goal of helping all grandparents in situations where they need to raise their grandchildren.

“In Texas, there are 266,000 children being raised by caregivers that are kinship, so we want to make sure that these caregivers know they are not alone,” said Mercedes Bristol, Executive Director of TxGRG.

The non-profit will host its third annual Grandfamily Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 9 at Rosedale Park, located at 303 Dartmouth Street.

The free picnic was first held in 2018. However, it was put on hold because of the pandemic and brought back in 2022.

The event will have everything from food, games, bounce houses and it also has a resource fair.

Catholic Charities, SAWS, CPS Energy, local insurance companies, and a clothing booth will all be present during the resource fair.

Some local senators will also be joining the fair to talk about legislation moving in our state to help support grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“We go to legislation to make awareness of how legislation needs to change some of the bills for our grandparents because when they get the grandchildren, they have no financial assistance,” Bristol said.