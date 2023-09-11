Woman detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into Goodwill store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a Goodwill store late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the store and donation station near Fredericksburg Road and Vance Jackson Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the woman told officers she was attempting to park when she crashed into the Goodwill’s front window. The woman was not hurt.

The woman was detained on suspicion of DWI, police said. She has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.