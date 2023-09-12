84º
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 55-year-old man

Officials believe Lidwell’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

David Lidwell, 55 (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 55-year-old man.

David Lidwell was last seen at 5:19 p.m. Monday in the 10 block of Chitterne Square, according to the alert. He was in a black 2021 Audi A6 with license plate SYL7559.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lidwell was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt with a dark baseball cap and glasses.

Law enforcement officials believe Lidwell’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Lidwell is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

