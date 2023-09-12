94º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Drake criticizes security at Moody Center after fan sneaks on stage

The artist had to escort the fan off the stage himself as security slowly responded to the stage crashing

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Drake, Hip-Hop, Austin, Moody Center, Music, Trending
Viral videos show drake criticizing security at Moody Center after fan sneaks on stage. (TikTok users @alondra_10 and @rids.raza)

AUSTIN, Texas – Drake criticized the Moody Center’s security as a fan crashed the stage during his performance in Austin, as shown in viral videos on social media.

On Monday, the hip-hop artist made his way to the Lone Star State for his highly anticipated tour, “It’s All a Blur.”

During his set, one fan found a way to crash the stage and attempt to dab up the artist. Many concertgoers recorded the interaction and circulated the internet, gaining thousands of views and likes.

In the video, you can see Drake initially giving the fan the cold shoulder. However, he later put his arm around the fan and escorted him to the stage exit, as security was nowhere to be seen.

@rids.raza

Security took their sweet time 😅 #drake #itsallablurtour #drakeaustintx

♬ original sound - Rida

When Drake walked the fan off, he repeatedly asked the center packed with fans, " Y’all not doing security out here?”

A sense of urgency for the artist’s safety is not seen in the video as security slowly walked over to take the fan off stage.

Eventually, security yanked the fan off stage by his right arm, but not before Drake dragged security, saying, “Oh, you slow as f**k.”

@alondra_10

You slow AF - Drake #itsallablurtour #drake #austintx

♬ original sound - Alondra

Drake is scheduled to perform a second night at the Moody Center on September 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email