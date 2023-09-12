Drake criticizes security at Moody Center after fan sneaks on stage

AUSTIN, Texas – Drake criticized the Moody Center’s security as a fan crashed the stage during his performance in Austin, as shown in viral videos on social media.

On Monday, the hip-hop artist made his way to the Lone Star State for his highly anticipated tour, “It’s All a Blur.”

During his set, one fan found a way to crash the stage and attempt to dab up the artist. Many concertgoers recorded the interaction and circulated the internet, gaining thousands of views and likes.

In the video, you can see Drake initially giving the fan the cold shoulder. However, he later put his arm around the fan and escorted him to the stage exit, as security was nowhere to be seen.

When Drake walked the fan off, he repeatedly asked the center packed with fans, " Y’all not doing security out here?”

A sense of urgency for the artist’s safety is not seen in the video as security slowly walked over to take the fan off stage.

Eventually, security yanked the fan off stage by his right arm, but not before Drake dragged security, saying, “Oh, you slow as f**k.”

Drake is scheduled to perform a second night at the Moody Center on September 12, 2023.