Local boxing gyms future is uncertain amid a landlord mix up

SAN ANTONIO – A local boxing gym that has been a positive and safe space for teens faces an uncertain future as its landlord threatens to shut it down.

It’s a small boxing gym on the city’s West Side that was previously located on Colorado Street but moved for more space. The gym has been a place for mentorship, physical fitness, and a place for kids to keep out of trouble.

The gym’s owner, Juan Cardona, says the move came with some unexpected trouble. The boxing gym is now facing a serious threat as a man claiming to be the building owner wants them out.

“This guy comes out of nowhere, says that he’s a real owner, that the original guy should have never subleased. Now, he says he wants us out of here within a week,” said Cardona.

Cardona said he signed a two-year lease, having until December 2024 to occupy the building.

He says the boxing gym’s potential closure would affect not only its members but also the broader community.

While the legalities of the situation get ironed out, the owner hopes the landlord will give them more than just a couple of days to close up shop.

Cardona says the original landlord has records that prove he was allowed to sublease the building to him and also has proof the tenants have been paying rent.

As of now, Cardona’s boxing gym has until Thursday to vacate the premises with nowhere else to go.

We will follow this case’s details closely and bring you any developments.