More than 400 nonprofits are registered to participate in The Big Give this year

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Give, a 24-hour online fundraiser for local nonprofits is back next week, but there’s a way you can give in advance.

Starting on Sept. 13, donors can visit www.thebiggivesa.org and donate to nonprofits.

Officials with Hemisfair say donations go to different programs and amenities.

“We use donations for our amazing free programming. We use donations for amenities, parks, toddler play area, splash pad. We also use it for historic preservation, because a lot of the homes that are down in Hemisfair need to be preserved,” Meredith Balzen, director of external relations at Hemisfair said.

Since 2014, The Big Give has helped more than 1,200 local nonprofits connect with thousands of donors and collectively raised over $40 million.

The organization Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, an organization that is dedicated to the health and happiness of dogs, is participating again this year in the Big Give.

“We rescue, we rehabilitate and then we re-home our dogs,” Lillie Kneeland, Big Give director for Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas said.

The money they receive will help cover veterinary costs, including shots and dental procedures.

“Since we started with The Big Give 10 years ago, we have had more adopters, more donors and more supporters,” Kneeland said.

The Big Give 2023 will return for its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. It takes place through Thursday, Sept. 21 until 6 p.m.

