Little horse makes big impact at Texas nonprofit equestrian center

BULVERDE, Texas – A little horse is making a big difference for those who need him most.

Hope Reins in Texas, a nonprofit equestrian center, has a new addition to their staff — a miniature horse named Gus, who stands only three feet tall.

“Gus is a friendly little guy. He has never met a stranger, and that’s one amazing thing about him that we love. Gus really lights up everybody’s world when they meet him,” said counselor Jessica Porter.

Hope Reins in Texas is a nonprofit that provides professional equine-assisted activities, such as hippotherapy and therapeutic riding lessons for individuals with special needs. It also serves the needs of wounded warriors and their families by providing interactive activities designed for the restoration of the entire family.

Gus joined the team in May 2022, and he’s become a favorite for clients in his short time.

While the horse is too small to ride, he offers therapy in other ways, like being a good sport and letting clients dress him up.

“So for us, we can pinch that and slip it on right there and easy peasy, but braiding his hair, clipping on these little bows, all that is working on their fine motor skills,” said Porter.

Gus’ stature is also an advantage when easing clients into the world of horses.

“He’s very unique because his size is loveable. He makes you know that it’s OK to be little bitty,” said Porter.

With all the love Gus gets now, it’s hard to imagine that, at one point, nobody wanted him.

Kiel Hackley found him on a Florida ranch. She doesn’t like to think about what his future would have been if she hadn’t picked him up.

“I looked in those big brown eyes, and I knew he was extraordinarily special,” said Hackley.

Hackley brought Gus to Hope Reins in Texas to give him a new purpose. Now, he provides care and companionship for those facing challenges.

“I think he likes people more than other horses sometimes,” said Hackley.