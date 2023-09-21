Free health screenings planned at San Fernando Cathedral fair in October

SAN ANTONIO – The 30th annual San Fernando Health and Safety Fair will offer free health screenings for hundreds of men, women and children next month.

The fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the San Fernando Cathedral grounds at 115 Main Plaza in downtown San Antonio.

A news release states that 1,000 men, women and children will have access to health screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure, vision, dental, podiatry, dermatology, prostate and diabetes.

There will also be on-site mammograms and self-breast exams.

More than 50 physicians and dentists, about 350 healthcare professionals and more than 150 community health workers will be at the fair.

Organizers said the fair will help connect people with language, cultural, financial or eligibility barriers to health care and education providers.

“The health fair has provided a ‘safe harbor’ setting for medically underserved adults and children with personalized health screenings, education, and referral services by specialized health professionals,” the release states.

For more information, click here.