SAPD: Man fatally shot at Northwest Side apartment complex; suspect on the run

SAPD responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Callaghan Road on September 23, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Callaghan Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned two men exchanged gunfire inside a unit of the complex and in the breezeway outside the apartment.

A 22-year-old man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was believed that the 20-year-old suspect may have also been struck in the gunfire.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled the scene and reported his identity and vehicle description.

Officials searched the area for him but were unable to locate him.