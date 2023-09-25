Advocates fighting for additional funding for cancer research and treatment

Volunteers with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network were in Washington D.C. this week advocating for more funding in the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

Those volunteers want the additional funding to go towards cancer research and treatment.

“All of us have been affected by cancer in one way or another,” said Jaime Yslas, a volunteer with the ACS CAN.

Yslas was just one of 700 volunteers who were in D.C. recently speaking with House Representatives and Senators.

“Advocating for screening, research, better treatment for American’s, that’s part of the reason why I’m here in D.C.,” Yslas said.

According to ACS CAN, the United States is expected to have 1.9 million new cancer diagnosis this year. They also estimate 609,820 deaths will be due to cancer in 2023.

In Texas, ACS CAN expects there to be 139,100 new cancer diagnoses with 44,140 estimated deaths due to cancer.

“The leading cancer type in Texas is breast cancer, followed by prostate cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and then melanoma,” Yslas said.

ACS CAN is advocating for $51 billion to be added to the 2024 FY budget for cancer research and treatment.

The new fiscal year begins October 1.