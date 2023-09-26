Layoff notices issued to 279 workers in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Close to 300 workers in Bexar County were recently notified that they would soon be out of a job.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, 144 employees of Aramark, a food service vendor, were notified that they would be laid off at two CHRISTUS Health locations.

TWC said 71 employees of Aramark CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital and 73 employees of Aramark CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Westover Hills were told that their last day with Aramark would be Oct. 31.

The employees were laid off due to the food service contract between CHRISTUS Health and Aramark expiring on Oct. 31.

According to the following statement from CHRISTUS Health, the affected employees will be allowed to work with the new food vendor, Morrison.

“The current food service contract between CHRISTUS Health and Aramark is expiring, and we will begin working with new vendor Morrison on Nov. 1. Aramark employees will be offered positions with Morrison, and we do not expect any disruption to current operations or employment. We want to clarify that Aramark is legally required by the federal government to provide notification of 60 calendar days in advance of planned closings and layoffs. While technically these employees will be laid off from Aramark, we expect them to transition immediately to employment with Morrison.”

TWC also reported that Compass United, a child care case manager, is laying off 104 employees, effective Oct. 29.

Watts Regulators Co., a plumbing supplier, is laying off 31 employees, effective Nov. 6.