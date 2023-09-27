10th annual CleftStrong 5K to happen in October

The 10th annual CleftStrong 5k fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Eisenhower Park.

This 5k brings awareness to clefts and supports cleft affected families and research.

“This event is a great way to spread awareness but also to show our kids, who are cleft-affected, that there are other kids, other people out there that are just like them,” said Gloria Madera, Public Relations Chair and MC for the CleftStrong 5k.

Madera says people don’t need to know anyone with a cleft to participate in the race.

Along with the race, there will be informational booths, games, face painting, a silent auction and a DJ at the event.

If you cannot make the 5k in person, you can register to join virtually from wherever you are.

Registration for the 5k is open until the morning of the event. You can register by clicking here.