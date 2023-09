SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Interstate 35 in southwest Bexar County.

A BCSO spokesperson said they believe the person was hit while walking along the south side of I-35 at Benton City Road. The incident happened at some point overnight, BCSO said.

The victim was discovered dead at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

BCSO is investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run.

No further information was released.

