Raza Cósmica festival to screen series of free science fiction films in October

The festival will screen films across three days and three locations in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A local film festival will screen a series of films steeped in science fiction over three days in October across San Antonio.

MonteVideo, a local company founded by independent filmmaker and film programmer Manuel Solis, elevates Latinx-themed films through screenings at non-traditional venues.

This is the festival’s third year and takes place Oct. 12-14 at three locations in San Antonio.

Some of the films to be screened include:

Day 1

Activist and musician Joaquín Muerte will host a live episode of his original podcast, “Xican Versus Aliens.”

A curated selection of films will follow, such as “Spaceship” and “El After Del Mundo.”

Screenings will occur at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Arthouse at Blue Star.

Still from the short film "Spaceship." (Carlie Guevara)

Day 2

An outdoor screening of the film “Hummingbirds” will be followed by a discussion with one of the first-time directors.

The screening will occur at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Central Library’s third-floor terrace.

Day 3

A trio of screenings will be available to the public at the Jump-Start Performance Company on Saturday, Oct.14.

The first screening, Excursions in Afrofuturism, begins at 4 p.m. and will explore the genre, memory and resilience. Some featured films are “Here is the Imagination of the Black Radical” and “Afronauts,” among others.

The second screening, Above the Clouds, begins at 6 p.m. and will feature several films exploring identity and community. Some featured films are “Lux Noctis” and “Do Digital Curanderas Use Eggs in Their Limpias?”

The third screening will feature the Texas premiere of “Tiempos Futuros.”

The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute sponsors this year’s festival, which includes community partnerships with Slab Cinema, the Latino Collection and Resource Center at the Central Library and others.

While screenings are free, seating is limited and an RSVP is encouraged.