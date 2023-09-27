What are you doing in my swamp? Shrek’s home now on AirBnb.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

I like that boulder, that’s a nice boulder. You can now stay far, far away at Shrek’s Swamp in the Scottish Highlands thanks to AirBnb.

The stumpy paradise the ogre calls home throughout the “Shrek” movies is a former refuge for fairytale creatures.

Ogre-loving guests will be able to request to book an exclusive two-night swamp stay for up to three guests from Oct. 27-29. Booking opens Oct. 13 at noon.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

According to a press release, guests who stay at the swamp can:

Relax in the ambiance of earwax candlelight.

Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!).

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night.

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning.

Enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one).

For anyone who is unfamiliar with the outhouse, it’s located roughly 65 feet from the main living area in a standalone facility.

Shrek’s Swamp is independently owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate.