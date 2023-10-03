82º
Local News

SAPD releases photos of persons of interest after NISD officer hit by vehicle at natatorium

Officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, shot at suspect vehicle

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAPD released images of persons of interest in an aggravated assault against a Northside ISD officer. (SAPD/NISD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released images of persons of interest believed to be involved in an aggravated assault against a Northside ISD police officer.

The NISD officer was hit by a car while trying to stop trespassers at the district’s natatorium, located at 8400 N. Loop 1604 W. The officer fired a shot back at the fleeing suspects.

It happened on Sept. 24. Police reported that three individuals ran from the officer as he tried to apprehend them, and two got into a white Ford Mustang.

According to SAPD, the suspects drove toward the officer and struck him before driving away.

The suspect who did not get into the vehicle was apprehended at the scene. District officials identified him as an 18-year-old former NISD student.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

On Tuesday, SAPD released photos of three individuals and asked for help identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

