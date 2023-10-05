Teen faces trespassing, drug charges as search for suspects accused of striking NISD officer with car continues

Daniel Morales, 18, faces charges of criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager faces criminal trespassing and drug charges in connection with an incident last month in which a Northside Independent School District police officer was struck by a vehicle outside the district’s natatorium.

Daniel Morales, 18, was part of a group of three people accused of breaking into the aquatic center in the 8400 block of N. Loop 1604 West on Sept. 24.

NISD officers who responded to the scene found the three men leaving the property.

Morales was taken into custody, but the two other men got into a Ford Mustang, which then struck one of the responding officers, an SAPD incident report shows.

The officer was intentionally struck by the front right panel of the vehicle, the report states.

The officer, who was injured and later hospitalized, fired his service weapon at the vehicle as the two men fled, the report states.

It is still unknown if the officer fired his weapon before or after being hit by the car.

The other NISD officer followed the fleeing car but ended the pursuit after the other vehicle began to travel “well over 100mph,” the SAPD report shows.

SAPD officials this week put out an alert asking for the public’s help identifying the two men.

They will face charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, the SAPD report shows.

Morales was charged by NISD police with criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

He is scheduled for a prehearing in 399th District Court on the drug charge on Oct. 24, court records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 12 on the trespassing charge on Oct. 25, court records show.

An NISD spokesman said Wednesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Morales’ defense attorney, Nico LaHood, released the following statement Thursday on his client’s charges:

“Daniel Morales has been accused of possessing a controlled substance, under 1 gram, and is not accused of aggravated assault on a police officer. Mr. Morales was not in a vehicle and has nothing to do with the assault allegations.”