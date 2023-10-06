Man charged in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old girl in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Texas – A man is in police custody after he allegedly hit and killed a 17-year-old girl with a vehicle and failed to stop and help aid early Friday morning in Pleasanton.

Jose Torres Garcia, 46, is charged with failure to stop and render aid, resulting in a death.

According to the Pleasanton Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Humble Camp Road not far from South Main Street, after receiving word of a person injured.

Police said officers arrived to find a teenage girl lying on the side of the road and they began life-saving measures. The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.

Pleasanton PD said investigators determined she had been hit by a vehicle and began to speak with witnesses who told them that they saw the girl walking and a vehicle traveling south on Humble Camp Road.

Authorities say during their investigation they were able to identify a suspect, who later happened to return to the scene.

Torres Garcia is currently in Atascosa County jail, where he remains in custody.

The name of the teenager killed has not been released.