75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man accused of attacking ex-wife, daughters back in court; no decision made on death penalty

Stephen Clare facing numerous charges

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Stephen Clare, Mariah Clare
Stephen Clare facing numerous charges (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with attacking his ex-wife and two young daughters, killing one of them, was back in court on Tuesday.

During his short status hearing in the 437th District Court, Stephen Clare didn’t say a word.

Clare has been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s accused of shooting Mariah Clare and stabbing his two daughters on April 10. Willow Clare, his 11-month-old daughter, died as a result of her injuries.

In court Tuesday, attorneys from both sides gave an update on the case.

The state is still awaiting some records they’ve requested on Clare, and once in, prosecutors will be handing them over to the defense.

A decision on the death penalty can’t be made until all records and evidence have been collected in the case.

For now, the case remains in its early stages and will be brought back for another status hearing in 90 days.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email