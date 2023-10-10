Man accused of attacking ex-wife, daughters back in court; no decision made on death penalty

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with attacking his ex-wife and two young daughters, killing one of them, was back in court on Tuesday.

During his short status hearing in the 437th District Court, Stephen Clare didn’t say a word.

Clare has been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s accused of shooting Mariah Clare and stabbing his two daughters on April 10. Willow Clare, his 11-month-old daughter, died as a result of her injuries.

In court Tuesday, attorneys from both sides gave an update on the case.

The state is still awaiting some records they’ve requested on Clare, and once in, prosecutors will be handing them over to the defense.

A decision on the death penalty can’t be made until all records and evidence have been collected in the case.

For now, the case remains in its early stages and will be brought back for another status hearing in 90 days.