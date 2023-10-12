82º
BCSO Jail Administrator Jaime Rios resigns

Rios is leaving agency to care for family member

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Jaime Rios. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Jaime Rios has resigned from the agency.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Rios resigned on Monday to care for “an aging and ailing family member in another part of the state. Having been there myself, it’s certainly understandable and commendable. We are actively looking to replace him, as he was a valuable member of our team.”

Rios was hired by BCSO in 2019 as Deputy Chief of Detention Administration to help run the troubled jail. Prior to his arrival, Bexar County detention staff and staff from other county departments based at the jail were blamed for at least 15 mistaken inmate releases in 2019. The jail also remains out of state compliance at the time, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

He served as Jail Administrator for the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for more than four years prior to his tenure at BCSO.

Rios has worked in law enforcement for 37 years, including 20 on the federal level.

