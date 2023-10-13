2 men wounded by shotgun pellets in separate overnight shootings on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say are two separate overnight shootings that involved two men both getting shot in the legs with shotgun pellets on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were first called around 1 a.m. to gas station in the 1700 block of Southwest Loop 410 not far from Marbach Road, after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, emergency crews arrived at the gas station to find a man with shotgun pellet wounds to his legs in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said in that particular shooting they don’t have much to go on and are still trying to get more information from the victim at the hospital. He was transported before officers arrived.

In a second later shooting, officers were then called around 2:45 a.m. to the Monticello Apartments in the 5500 block of Culebra Road after someone there was also wounded in the legs by shotgun pellets.

Police said a man in his 20s was sitting on his balcony patio when a man walked up to him and asked if he knew someone. That’s when, police say, the suspect shot the man in the legs and fled the scene. He has not been found.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital.

Police said despite the similarities, they do not believe the two shootings to be related.