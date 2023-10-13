John Jay High School college and career military advisor named KSAT ‘Educator of the Month’

SAN ANTONIO – We are well into the 2023-2024 school year and at KSAT, we are recognizing our area educators.

For the month of September, we recognize an educator from John Jay High School.

Brandee Flores is the College and Career Military Advisor at John Jay High School and has been named KSAT’s Educator of the Month.

Our KSAT crews surprised Flores with the award and a Visa gift card from Firstmark Credit Union last week.

Flores was surprised about the honor, but she says she really loves working with her students.

“This is not really a job for me,” Flores said. “It’s more of a passion. You know, this is something that I enjoy, seeing the kids succeed.”

As the College Career Military Advisor at John Jay High School, Flores told us her goal is to make sure that her students reach their goals and dreams.

Flores’ former students say they are thankful for that support, so they still keep in touch with her, even after high school.

“She’s the one reason why I got into college,” Justine Medrano, a former John Jay student said. “She helped me figure out my major and everything that I wanted to do, because I don’t know if I wanted to do nursing or athletic training, but she taught me to follow my heart.”

Another former student, Damon Morales, said he credits Mrs. Flores for his success.

“She’s pushed me and taught me a lot just about life,” said Morales. “And of course, even when I didn’t want to be in school, she just pushed me and she she got me to where I am today.”

Brandee Flores has also worked at UTSA and when she was in Corpus Christi, she was a Pre-K teacher, so her passion has always been education.

“Even though I pursued a double bachelor’s degree in psychology and in business, I still ended up here in education,” said Flores. “So, it was something that kind of pulled me and kept pulling me towards it and I was like, You know what? This is where I need to be.”