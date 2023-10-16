Man shot in leg while walking just north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was hospitalized after being shot in the knee while walking just north of downtown early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 200 block of Princeton Avenue, not far from Blanco Road and Culebra Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was walking on North Colorado Street when he heard a gunshot and then realized that he was hit.

Police said the man managed to walk to Princeton Avenue before finally calling for help. SAPD says there is no suspect information at this time.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing, police said.