San Antonio man charged with capital murder gets 35-year plea deal on lesser charge

SAN ANTONIO – More than two years after being charged with capital murder, a San Antonio man was sentenced on Wednesday to 35 years in prison on the lesser charge of murder.

Noah McGary was 19 years old in 2021 when he was arrested and charged with fatally shooting Hector Chavera at an apartment complex near Fair Oaks Ranch.

Earlier this week, 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza pressed both sides to move the case along with either a plea deal or going to trial.

On Wednesday morning, a plea deal was agreed on and McGary was officially sentenced.

After sentencing, Chavera’s mother and cousin faced McGary and gave emotional victim impact statements.

“I thought long and hard and I’ve asked God and I’ve prayed upon it and vengeance does not belong to me it belongs to the Lord,” Chavera’s mom Antonia Moreno said.

She said she didn’t hate McGary but was hurt and hoped he used any chance he had to do something different with his life.

McGary must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.