Gambling bust at Northeast Bexar County business leads to four arrests

Four people are in custody, and tens of thousands of dollars were seized by deputies after a gambling bust in Northeast Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are in custody, and tens of thousands of dollars were seized by deputies after a gambling bust in Northeast Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday that deputies began raiding the location in the 6300 block of Montgomery Drive around 4 p.m.

When deputies entered, they found several patrons and four employees, including a security guard.

The employees are facing multiple charges, including keeping a gambling place and engaging in organized crime, which is a felony, Salazar said. More charges could be added, and none of the suspects have been named yet.

So far, deputies have seized $20,000 and are still counting.

Salazar said this isn’t the first time the sheriff’s office has been called to the location.

In 2021, deputies raided the building, but Salazar said it was likely under different management. However, to date, the business is utilizing the same security company, according to the BCSO.

“The issue with these places... and this was certainly the case today -- many times, they prey upon the folks that are living in the area of a fixed income. Many times, the customer base is older or retired folks, elderly folks, and that’s exactly what we found here today,” Salazar said.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.