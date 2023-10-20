Teen shot in leg in apparent accidental shooting on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was shot in the leg during an apparent accidental shooting on the city’s North Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of West Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Lockhill Selma Road.

According to police, the two teens were hanging out in a bedroom when one of them pulled out a gun to show the other. That’s when, police say, the teen accidentally fired the gun, hitting the other in the leg.

Police said the friend ran off after the gunshot was fired. The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD did not say what, if any charges are now expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.