Entry to all Texas State Parks is free on Nov. 5

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been wanting to see some fall foliage at a state park, now is your time to visit for free.

Texas State Parks Day is Nov. 5, meaning there will be free entry for all visitors at state parks.

The free entry applies to day use only. Reservations aren’t required, but they are highly recommended as parks have capacity limits and may close once they reach that limit.

FREE entry to Texas State Parks Nov. 5! Reserve your Day Pass at TexasStateParks.org Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Popular San Antonio-area parks like Lost Maples State Natural Area and Garner State Park are also known to reach capacity, especially during the fall season.

To make a reservation, click here.

