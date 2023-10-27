Local ghost chasers using new technology to capture the unknown

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you believe in ghosts or not, one San Antonio ghost chaser has recently captured some interesting things on camera.

For 20 years, Alex Arredondo has been chasing the unknown. As a paranormal investigator, he’s always been intrigued by the afterlife and feels it is something that he can sense.

For the past year, his team, the Texas Ghost Chasers, have been using what is called a Structured Light Sensor camera. SLS cameras aren’t new, but in recent years they have become more affordable and smaller.

Recently, the group did an investigation at the Menger Hotel in downtown San Antonio and Arredondo says the camera caught what appears to be a ghost playing a violin near the pool.

The stick figure on the screen appears to be moving its arm as if it’s holding the violin and tapping its foot. You can watch the footage in the video at the top of this article.

“It was around 3 in the morning and we came across the spirit and he’s actually playing an instrument,” Arredondo said. “Even the Menger staff said they’ve never had anybody catch that before.”

Arredondo also captured a photo of what appears to be a man with a derby or cowboy hat in a mirror.

The Menger Hotel investigation is one of several the group has recently done and they have more planned beyond the Halloween season.

Arredondo said they don’t do this to disrespect the ghosts. In fact he says every investigation is approached with respect for the place and anything else that might be there with them.